Overview of Dr. Mohsen Ehsan, MD

Dr. Mohsen Ehsan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn



Dr. Ehsan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology - New Albany - Suite 104 in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.