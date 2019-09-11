Dr. Mohsen Ehsan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehsan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsen Ehsan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohsen Ehsan, MD
Dr. Mohsen Ehsan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
Dr. Ehsan works at
Dr. Ehsan's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology - New Albany - Suite 1041919 State St Ste 104, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 282-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for about 20 years. He has always been a caring doctor. He listens to my concerns and does everything he can to help.
About Dr. Mohsen Ehsan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Persian
- 1669560215
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehsan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehsan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehsan has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehsan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ehsan speaks Persian.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehsan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehsan.
