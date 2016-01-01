Overview of Dr. Mohsen Habib, MD

Dr. Mohsen Habib, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



Dr. Habib works at ENT & Allergy Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Chronic Tonsillitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.