Dr. Mohsen Habib, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohsen Habib, MD
Dr. Mohsen Habib, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.
Dr. Habib's Office Locations
Bay Ridge West7333 6TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (516) 625-1784
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohsen Habib, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Chronic Tonsillitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habib speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
