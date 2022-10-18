Dr. Mohsen Hamza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsen Hamza, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohsen Hamza, MD
Dr. Mohsen Hamza, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Hamza's Office Locations
West Wilshire Medical Group11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 477-7201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Employee Health Systems
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He zeroed in on my problem right away. I had immediate relief from my injections. I’d been suffering for 20 years before I found him. I’m happy to be going to him every six week for my shots. Wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Mohsen Hamza, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003996844
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Sleep Medicine
