Dr. Mohsen Kalliny, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Kalliny works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.