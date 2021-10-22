Overview of Dr. Mohsen Pahlavan, MD

Dr. Mohsen Pahlavan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Pahlavan works at Long Island Kidney Care in Plainview, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hyperkalemia and Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.