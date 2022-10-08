Dr. Mohsen El Ramah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Ramah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsen El Ramah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohsen El Ramah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.
El-Newihi, Hussein MD1550 N Imperial Ave Ste 3, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 592-7204
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always attentive and proactive in addressing my healthcare needs.
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1346427861
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. El Ramah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El Ramah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El Ramah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El Ramah has seen patients for Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El Ramah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El Ramah speaks Arabic.
Dr. El Ramah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Ramah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El Ramah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El Ramah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.