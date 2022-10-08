Overview of Dr. Mohsen El Ramah, MD

Dr. Mohsen El Ramah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.



Dr. El Ramah works at Reisin Sol MD in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.