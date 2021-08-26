See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Mohsen Zena, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohsen Zena, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Chi Health Midlands.

Dr. Zena works at CHI Health Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alegent Creighton Neurology Dundee
    5002 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132 (402) 717-0785

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Chi Health Midlands

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Graves' Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypogonadism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Arthritis
Celiac Disease
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Infertility
Fever
Gastroparesis
Gestational Diabetes
Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Immunization Administration
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyuria
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Conn's Syndrome
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cushing's Syndrome
Dehydration
Diabetes Insipidus
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Male Infertility
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Tremor
Turner Syndrome
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Thr first time i saw dr zena, i had seen child hospital specialists, numerous board certified endocrinology Drs all my youth, and into my twenties and now my thirties. At first meeting him he said “dont worry John. Together we’ll get you healthy again.” In only 3 month’s my A1C went from 15.8 down to a 8.6!!! If you listen to him and stay league of drs couldn't figure out my insulin and the mix I needed to be healthy and to maintain the healthy, diet. Not eat cookies and doughnuts candy etc. To take healthy vitamin, take your meds, exercise, etc. My life was full of bad Drs. They couldn't figure out my diabetes. Dr. Zena figured it out in 3 months where even a hospital of specialists in diabetic Drs couldn't. He fixed my diabetes in only 3 months!! He is the best!!!!
    About Dr. Mohsen Zena, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1548436033
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohsen Zena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zena has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

