Overview

Dr. Mohsen Zena, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Chi Health Midlands.



Dr. Zena works at CHI Health Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.