Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD
Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
The Retina Group Of Washington21351 Ridgetop Cir Ste 140, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (571) 470-8076
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is exceptional. My wife has been seeing Dr. Ali for over a year. He thoroughly explains the treatment and takes time to answer questions. He performed complex surgery successfully. He is nice and let you comfortable. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1063855534
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
