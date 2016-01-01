Overview of Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD

Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park.



Dr. Ali works at Mental Health Coop in Nashville, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN, Cookeville, TN and Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.