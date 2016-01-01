See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD

Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park.

Dr. Ali works at Mental Health Coop in Nashville, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN, Cookeville, TN and Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ali's Office Locations

    Mental Health Coop
    275 Cumberland Bnd, Nashville, TN 37228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 726-3340
    801 N Holtzclaw Ave Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 697-5950
    Mental Health Cooperative
    418 N Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 646-5600
    Mental Health Cooperative
    2544 Dalton Pike SE, Cleveland, TN 37323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 728-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas River Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Group Psychotherapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679585798
    Education & Certifications

    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohsin Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

