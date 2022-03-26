Overview

Dr. Mohsin Bajwa, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn



Dr. Bajwa works at Northwest Houston Millennium in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.