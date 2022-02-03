Overview of Dr. Mohsin Hisamuddin, MD

Dr. Mohsin Hisamuddin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Hisamuddin works at Cobb Internal Medicine in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.