Dr. Mohsinah Usmani, MD
Dr. Mohsinah Usmani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY.
Northeast Neurosurgery LLC63 Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12204 Directions (518) 471-3636
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
In 2020 I went to an endo with concerns that I was developing hashimoto's thyroiditis. I was ignored and told there was nothing wrong. Went again later that year to the same practice and was basically told my issues were all in my head. I went to Dr usmani. She was incredible validating, empathetic and supportive. She ran additional tests and confirmed I was in fact experiencing early onset hashimoto's symptoms. We started me on 25 MG and monitored closely. I went from a tsh of almost 4 to 1 in a reasonable amount of time, my symptoms became significantly more manageable, and I became more stable with my depression. When I became pregnant Dr usmani was so amazing and supportive. She took a great deal of interest and was reassuring with any concerns. I honestly believe if she hadn't listened to me and believed me I wouldn't be pregnant right now, and my quality of life would be significantly lower.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1225425259
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Usmani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Usmani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usmani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.