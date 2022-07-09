Dr. Mohy Kotb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohy Kotb, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohy Kotb, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ.
Locations
Hudson Pediatric Cardiology Center Inc.33-41 Newark St Ste 4C, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 533-0222
Professional Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy of Nj LLC5 MARINE VIEW PLZ, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 620-3120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kotb was so good and explained things so well and also funny. Thanks to Dr. Principe for recommending him.
About Dr. Mohy Kotb, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1871739748
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
