Dr. Moin Kola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moin Kola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Kola works at
Locations
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida737 W Oak St Ste 200, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 384-7388
Downtown Orlando Location721 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Orlando - Ocoee Location10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 289, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 384-7388
Sanford Office Location1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 206, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 384-7388
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida100 N Dean Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Oviedo Office Location1000 Executive Dr Ste 6, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with the service
About Dr. Moin Kola, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kola has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Kola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kola.
