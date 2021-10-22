Overview

Dr. Moin Kola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Kola works at Digestive and Liver Center of Florida in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL, Ocoee, FL, Sanford, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.