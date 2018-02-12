Dr. Moin Ranginwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranginwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moin Ranginwala, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Moin A Ranginwala MD Inc2029 E High St Ste 101, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 325-9450
- 2 30 W McCreight Ave Ste 200, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 390-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
i find dr. ranginwala an excellent doctor for me. he is clear and concise, although i was initially put off by the fact that he seemed to be more interested in his computer than in me, but turns out he is transcribing the entire office appointment, my words/his words - no room for future confusion. actually, my only negative takeaway is that he does not have an email address, but haven't found any doctor of ,mine who does, so i guess i can't fault him for this.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134166317
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
