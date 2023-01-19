Dr. Moinakhtar Lala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moinakhtar Lala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moinakhtar Lala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Saurashita Univ Affil Hosps and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Lala works at
Locations
San Fernando Valley Vascular Group18226 Ventura Blvd Ste 102, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 905-5904
Center-interventional Cardiology Inc8635 W 3rd St Ste 695W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-2744
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
There is not enough room to express my gratitude to Dr. Lala. I was having what I thought were indigestion pains on the right side of my chest. Long story shortened, I went to the ER room at Tarzana Hospital and was admitted immediately. It was there that I met Dr. Lala. At that point I could hardly walk down the hospital corridor, and mind you I ordinarily play tennis 3 days a week. Dr. Lala is so caring ! He rushed me into the room for an Angiogram and simply refused to give up until he placed 2 stents into 99% blocked arteries. He saved my life. I have been his patient now for the last 4 years. He will not let anything slip by him because he is so thorough. Bottom Line: There is no better doctor and kind person.
About Dr. Moinakhtar Lala, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1396907119
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- Saurashita Univ Affil Hosps
- Interventional Cardiology
