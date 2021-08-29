Overview of Dr. Moira Christoudias, MD

Dr. Moira Christoudias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Christoudias works at Valley Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Center in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.