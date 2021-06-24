Overview of Dr. Moises Alberto Arriaga, MD

Dr. Moises Alberto Arriaga, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Arriaga works at Our Lady Of The Lake Phys Grp in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.