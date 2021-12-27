Overview of Dr. Moises Chica, MD

Dr. Moises Chica, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Chica works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Kerrville, TX and New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.