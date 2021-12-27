Dr. Moises Chica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moises Chica, MD
Overview of Dr. Moises Chica, MD
Dr. Moises Chica, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Chica's Office Locations
Retina Consultants of Texas9480 Huebner Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas1446 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas218 E Austin St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and helped my situation
About Dr. Moises Chica, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245212232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Chica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chica has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chica speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chica.
