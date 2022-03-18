Dr. Moises Fraifeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraifeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moises Fraifeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moises Fraifeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Fraifeld works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates of Lake County1879 Nightingale Ln Ste C1, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 609-5929Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fraifeld?
Follow up from bypass surgery. Very caring and concerned about how I feel.
About Dr. Moises Fraifeld, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1689603375
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraifeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraifeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraifeld works at
Dr. Fraifeld has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraifeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraifeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraifeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraifeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraifeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.