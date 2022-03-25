Overview

Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Central University Of Venezuela and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Lustgarten works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.