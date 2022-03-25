Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustgarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Central University Of Venezuela and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Lustgarten works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr # 608W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Moises Lustgarten, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1518947324
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Central University Of Venezuela
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lustgarten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lustgarten accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
