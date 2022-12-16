Overview

Dr. Moises Sidransky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with UT Health Athens and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Sidransky works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.