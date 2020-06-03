Dr. Mojdeh Saberin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saberin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mojdeh Saberin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mojdeh Saberin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.
Main Line OB/GYN599 Arcola Rd Unit 106, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 688-3744
Main Line OB/GYN85 Old Eagle School Rd Ste 101, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 688-3744
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saberin is the most compassionate person. I was four months pregnant when my oldest son passed away, and she saw me through my pregnancy in such a loving and connected way. I couldn't have gotten through it without her. She made sure I had everything I needed to feel safe and be well to have a healthy baby. She offered me sound advice and was so knowledgeable and professional. I am indebted to her forever. Don't hesitate to go see Dr. Saberin for compassionate, professional and knowledgeable care!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
