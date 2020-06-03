Overview of Dr. Mojdeh Saberin, MD

Dr. Mojdeh Saberin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.



Dr. Saberin works at Main Line OB/GYN in Collegeville, PA with other offices in Wayne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.