Dr. Mojdeh Zahedi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Iran University Of Medical Sciences and Health Service and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Zahedi works at Mercy in Ballwin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.