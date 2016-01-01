Overview

Dr. Mojgan Hosseinipour, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sampson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hosseinipour works at South Coast Dermatology Institute, Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.