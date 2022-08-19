Overview of Dr. Mojgan Morshedi, MD

Dr. Mojgan Morshedi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Morshedi works at Mojgan Morshedi,MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.