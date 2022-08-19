Dr. Mojgan Morshedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morshedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mojgan Morshedi, MD
Overview of Dr. Mojgan Morshedi, MD
Dr. Mojgan Morshedi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Morshedi's Office Locations
E Leslie Weeks MD2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 506, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is best doctor for me and my family
About Dr. Mojgan Morshedi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh Upmc Presby
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
