Dr. Mojtaba Olyaee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olyaee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mojtaba Olyaee, MD
Overview
Dr. Mojtaba Olyaee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mashhad University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Olyaee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Kansas Medical Center GAS3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olyaee?
About Dr. Mojtaba Olyaee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1548363450
Education & Certifications
- Mashhad University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olyaee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olyaee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olyaee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olyaee works at
Dr. Olyaee has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gallstones and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olyaee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olyaee speaks Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Olyaee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olyaee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olyaee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olyaee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.