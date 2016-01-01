Dr. Mokhtar Nasir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mokhtar Nasir, MD
Overview of Dr. Mokhtar Nasir, MD
Dr. Mokhtar Nasir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.
Dr. Nasir's Office Locations
Mokhtar Nasir MD PA826 Washington Rd Ste 100, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 840-0420
Carroll County Dialysis193 Stoner Ave Ste 120, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-1762
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
