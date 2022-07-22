Dr. Moksha Ranasinghe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranasinghe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moksha Ranasinghe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Moksha Ranasinghe, MD
Dr. Moksha Ranasinghe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, California Hospital Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Ranasinghe's Office Locations
Montebello Office101 E Beverly Blvd Ste 404A, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (213) 369-4583Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Downtown LA Office2000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 369-4583
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- California Hospital Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly knowledgeable and caring, Dr. Ranasinghe provides the highest level of medical care and superior results. She is very accessible, patient, and spends time to with her patients to understand their situation and address their needs. I am very grateful for her care and the very successful back surgery. Truly a Top Neurosurgeon.
About Dr. Moksha Ranasinghe, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003033374
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Hershey Medical Center
- Dartmouth College
- Massachusettes Institute Of Technology
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranasinghe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranasinghe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranasinghe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranasinghe has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranasinghe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranasinghe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranasinghe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranasinghe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranasinghe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.