Dr. Molham Aldeiri, MD
Overview of Dr. Molham Aldeiri, MD
Dr. Molham Aldeiri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Aldeiri's Office Locations
Southeast Houston Cardiology530 Orchard St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3590Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aldeiri is the best doctor I've ever met, very sincere, spends time with the patient. He never rushed me even if he is busy. When I needed an angiogram I was very anxious, but he was able to calm me and made it very easy. He is Very skilled and his team is professional. I recommend him to my friends and family members.
About Dr. Molham Aldeiri, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356586994
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
