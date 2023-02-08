Dr. Mollie Blanchard-Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mollie Blanchard-Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Mollie Blanchard-Brown, MD
Dr. Mollie Blanchard-Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They completed their residency with Beaumont Hospital - Pediatrics | 2019
Dr. Blanchard-Brown's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 319-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better pediatrician! She’s caring, thorough, thoughtful, insightful, and patient. She never rushes an appointment and makes sure we’re given all the time we need to feel comfortable about our child’s health. Her staff is amazing too. Very grateful for her and her team!
About Dr. Mollie Blanchard-Brown, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1437500774
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Pediatrics | 2019
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanchard-Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanchard-Brown accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanchard-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard-Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.