Dr. Mollie Deshazo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Urology Centers of Alabama PC3485 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920
- 2 1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 996-7557
O'neal Comprehensive Cancer Center At Acton Road2145 BONNER WAY, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 801-8000
Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Very professional.
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
