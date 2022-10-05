Overview of Dr. Mollie Deshazo, MD

Dr. Mollie Deshazo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Deshazo works at Urology Centers of Alabama in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.