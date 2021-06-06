Dr. Mollie Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mollie Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mollie Jackson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
University of Kansas Hospital10720 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 574-7675
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I also want to say something about Dr. Jackson's nurses. She really hired the best nurses. It was Lauren before, and now Jassica who is so thorough just like Dr. Jackson, patient, compassionate and kind. My memory hasn't been the best lately due to a lot of stress, Jassica was always so patiently repeating the answers to my repeated questions. She is so empathetic and her genuine care is pretty penetrating to my heart and help to heal lots of wounds created by others. I am so blessed to have this team to take care of my GI.
About Dr. Mollie Jackson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1619135373
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.