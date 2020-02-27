Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD
Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 425, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 730-1518
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-7159
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
listened to me, taken my experience with different treatments into consideration, made me feel respected and (most importantly) has been the only neurologist to provide me with rescue and preventative medications that actually work. Her office staff are amazing— they respond to requests quickly and are a huge part of why I stay with this office even after having moved out of the area!
About Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093981276
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnston using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnston speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
