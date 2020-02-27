Overview of Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD

Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.