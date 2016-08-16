Dr. Mollie Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mollie Miller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mollie Miller, DO
Dr. Mollie Miller, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canon City, CO. They completed their residency with BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
OB/GYN Clinic1335 Phay Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 285-2700
OB/GYN Services1338 Phay Ave Bldg D, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 285-2735
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was pegnant with my daughter and dr miller was amazing. She was there when i had questions and when it came down to me having my little monkey she was there and did amazing in my delivery. I would just like to say thank you so much dr miller for being a. Great dr and making my pregnancy easier for me. ??????????????
About Dr. Mollie Miller, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053638064
Education & Certifications
- BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Mastodynia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
