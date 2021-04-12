Overview

Dr. Mollie Spire, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine.



Dr. Spire works at Total Access Urgent Care P.c. in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.