Dr. Molly Brewer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Brewer's Office Locations
Uconn Health263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-2100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 135 Farmington Ave Fl 4, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions (860) 679-2100
- 3 540 Saybrook Rd Ste 100A, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 358-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In April of 2017 I was diagnosed has having endometrial serous cancer. Dr. Brewer was straight forward in explaining my type of cancer to me. Yes, at first it seemed dire, but I realized she just wanted me to be absolutely clear as to what this type of cancer was as she outlined my treatment course. Dr. Brewer is also very compassionate and comforting. She always carefully listened and answered every question or concern my husband and I asked. She is a wonderful Gynecologic Oncologist.
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1013989615
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brewer speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
