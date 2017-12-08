See All Oncologists in Farmington, CT
Dr. Molly Brewer, MD

Oncology
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Molly Brewer, MD

Dr. Molly Brewer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Brewer works at UCONN HEALTH in Farmington, CT with other offices in Middletown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brewer's Office Locations

    Uconn Health
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-2100
    135 Farmington Ave Fl 4, Farmington, CT 06030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-2100
    540 Saybrook Rd Ste 100A, Middletown, CT 06457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 358-2850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Middlesex Hospital
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 08, 2017
    In April of 2017 I was diagnosed has having endometrial serous cancer. Dr. Brewer was straight forward in explaining my type of cancer to me. Yes, at first it seemed dire, but I realized she just wanted me to be absolutely clear as to what this type of cancer was as she outlined my treatment course. Dr. Brewer is also very compassionate and comforting. She always carefully listened and answered every question or concern my husband and I asked. She is a wonderful Gynecologic Oncologist.
    Lorraine in Prospect — Dec 08, 2017
    About Dr. Molly Brewer, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1013989615
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Molly Brewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brewer has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

