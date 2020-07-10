Overview

Dr. Molly Griffin, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Griffin works at Advanced Dermatology in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.