Dr. Molly Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly Gross, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Locations
The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza I1212 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have ONLY positive things to say about Dr Molly Gross. For my 40th birthday (and because of irresponsible decisions on my part) I was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Dr Gross was the surgeon assigned to me at HCI in SLC. She was straightforward, comfortably confident in her demeanor, attentive and personable. When you are wrapping your mind around cancer, all of those traits are bright spots on your path! Dr Gross was able to treat me (just as she had explained) and with the help of my team of physicians, I am leading a healthy and happy life. I would recommend Dr Molly to anyone in need of her specialty and expertise. Most importantly, listen. Listen to the Dr you trust. Listen to your body. Don’t put off your colonoscopy when it is time or when your body is telling you that something is wrong ??
About Dr. Molly Gross, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Services University
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Mayo Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Colectomy, Anal or Rectal Pain, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.