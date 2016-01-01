Dr. Molly Hester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Hester, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly Hester, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ky College Of Med
Dr. Hester works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Mammography Services1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 401, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hester?
About Dr. Molly Hester, MD
- Breast Radiology
- English
- 1104864164
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hester accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hester using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hester works at
Dr. Hester has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.