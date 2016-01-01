Overview of Dr. Molly John, MD

Dr. Molly John, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BROOKLYN HOSPITAL / LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. John works at CAMC Internal Medicine in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.