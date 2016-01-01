See All Pediatricians in Riverton, UT
Dr. Molly Laux, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Molly Laux, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Molly Laux, MD

Dr. Molly Laux, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverton, UT. 

Dr. Laux works at Families First Pediatrics - Riverton in Riverton, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Laux's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Families First Pediatrics - Riverton
    4651 W 13400 S Ste 100, Riverton, UT 84096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 316-0068

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Laux?

Photo: Dr. Molly Laux, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Molly Laux, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Laux to family and friends

Dr. Laux's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Laux

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Molly Laux, MD.

About Dr. Molly Laux, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912404062
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Molly Laux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Laux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Laux works at Families First Pediatrics - Riverton in Riverton, UT. View the full address on Dr. Laux’s profile.

Dr. Laux has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laux.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Molly Laux, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.