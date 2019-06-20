Dr. Molly Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Molly Long, MD
Dr. Molly Long, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long's Office Locations
Womens Care Florida Llp603 7th St S Ste 300, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 954-7121
St. Anthonys Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit1200 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 954-7121
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Long is frank, down-to-earth and easy to talk to. No BS. I've been seeing her for at least 8 years & feel I'm under excellent care.
About Dr. Molly Long, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043208523
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
