Dr. Molly McBride, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Molly McBride, MD
Dr. Molly McBride, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. McBride's Office Locations
Nymd Center800 2nd Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (718) 360-9550
Forest Hills Internal Medicine Associates6915 Yellowstone Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 360-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience at Dr. McBride's office was great. The environment and exam was relaxing, informative and I was extremely satisfied with the level of care.
About Dr. Molly McBride, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326136524
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBride has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.