Dr. Molly Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Molly Moore, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-4069Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Molly Moore performed an emergency surgery on April 3rd for a perforated colon from diverticulitis that saved my life. I had a long and difficult recovery and dr Moore provided excellent post op care and was very responsive to questions I had along the way. She spent as much time as I needed during follow up visits, I was never rushed at all and I ask lots of questions.
About Dr. Molly Moore, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1083853428
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- SUNY Buffalo
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.