Dr. Molly Moye, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (115)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Molly Moye, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Moye works at Forefront Dermatology - Louisville in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Ulcer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Forefront Dermatology - Louisville
    501 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 323-6334
    DermSpecialists - Elizabethtown
    2333 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 209-0075

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Ulcer
Skin Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Friendly and helpful people. Professional staff and great job by Dr Moye.
    Joel Zeek — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Molly Moye, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881985067
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Molly Moye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moye has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Ulcer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Moye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

