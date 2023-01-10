Dr. Molly Moye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Moye, MD
Dr. Molly Moye, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.
Dr. Moye works at
Forefront Dermatology - Louisville501 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 323-6334
DermSpecialists - Elizabethtown2333 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 209-0075
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Friendly and helpful people. Professional staff and great job by Dr Moye.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1881985067
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Moye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Moye works at
Dr. Moye has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Ulcer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Moye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.