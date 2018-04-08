Dr. Mulligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molly Mulligan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Molly Mulligan, MD
Dr. Molly Mulligan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Mulligan works at
Dr. Mulligan's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation446 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 503-3196MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She’s one of the best doctors I ever went to I would recommend her to anyone at anytime for outstanding care compassionate and just a wonderful doctor
About Dr. Molly Mulligan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulligan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulligan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulligan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.