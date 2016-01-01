Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molly Quinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Molly Quinn, MD
Dr. Molly Quinn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Quinn's Office Locations
- 1 6030 W Highway 74 Ste 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinn?
About Dr. Molly Quinn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1710286919
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.