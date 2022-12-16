Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molly Shields, MD
Overview of Dr. Molly Shields, MD
Dr. Molly Shields, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Shields works at
Dr. Shields' Office Locations
-
1
Institute For Womens Health12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 309, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 657-4099
- 2 4411 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4584
-
3
Northeast Methodist Hospital12412 Judson Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 297-0200Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shields?
This was my first appointment but Dr. Shields was amazing! Very patient and kind. Explained things as needed and was efficient. Made me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Molly Shields, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1396971255
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shields works at
Dr. Shields has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.