Dr. Molly Sims, MD
Overview of Dr. Molly Sims, MD
Dr. Molly Sims, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sims' Office Locations
Pediatric Care of Macon LLC3951 Ridge Ave Ste A, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 475-1006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sims is great. She really cares. Too many doctors are in it for the money. She really has a passion for helping kids and it shows. Anytime I've ever needed anything for my 11 year old, she has been awesome. Being a typical boy, he's had a few bumps, cuts, bruises for Molly to help heal. He's been going to her since birth and I wouldn't change doctors for the world.
About Dr. Molly Sims, MD
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.